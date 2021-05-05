Naftogaz board urges Cabinet to resolve situation with resigned supervisory board

Executive board members of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy called on the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to resolve the situation with respect to the company's Supervisory Board, which had resigned.

On their Facebook pages, Serhiy Pereloma, Peter van Driel, Otto Waterlander and Yaroslav Tekliuk said that for a complex and important company like Naftogaz, the presence of a well-functioning and credible Supervisory Board and proper Corporate Governance is critical.

"The resignation of all Supervisory Board members becomes effective by May 14. Without a resolution by that date, it becomes impossible for Executive Board members to continue their duties," the officials said in their statement.