Economy

14:43 05.05.2021

NSDC to consider deterioration of economic situation due to increase in tariffs for housing services - media

NSDC to consider deterioration of economic situation due to increase in tariffs for housing services - media

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov asked Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to analyze and send to the NSDC Office the structure of owners of all energy and gas companies in Ukraine, LIGA.net reports on Wednesday, citing a letter from the NSDC Secretary to the prime minister, which is at the disposal of the publication.

The document says about the plans of the National Security and Defense Council to consider "issues of deterioration of the economic situation in Ukraine due to the increase in tariffs for utilities."

On this basis, the NSDC Secretary asked the Prime Minister for information and analytical material on the structure of owners of all energy companies, energy supply companies and operators of electricity distribution operators (former oblenergos), as well as gas supply and gas sales companies in Ukraine.

Also, Danilov asked Shmyhal to prepare materials for the National Security and Defense Council on increasing the cost of utilities and improving government regulation in gas, electricity and heat markets.

Interfax-Ukraine
