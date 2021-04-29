Economy

18:04 29.04.2021

Naftogaz should increase pressure on Gazprom via EU antitrust body to move gas sales to Ukraine-Russia border - Vitrenko

2 min read
The new chairman of the board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, Yuriy Vitrenko, believes that the company has not used its legal power to put pressure on Gazprom through the EU antimonopoly body to transfer points of sale of Russian gas to European companies to the Ukraine-Russian border.

"It is clear why Gazprom does not want to do this [transfer the points of sale], it is understandable why the Kremlin does not want to do this, but Naftogaz has certain legal possibilities to at least complain to the European antimonopoly body, so that it put pressure on Gazprom," he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Vitrenko recalled that the Russian monopoly, abusing its dominant position in the markets of Eastern and Central Europe, begins to make concessions when an antitrust investigation begins against it.

According to him, resolving the issue of transferring gas sales points to the Ukrainian-Russian border will increase the load on the Ukrainian gas transmission system (GTS) and reduce the price of gas on the Ukrainian market.

Vitrenko also believes that it is necessary to put pressure on Russia to unblock the export of Central Asian gas to Europe and provide such export opportunities to independent Russian producers.

"There are other companies in Russia and Central Asia. From an economic point of view, it would be advisable for them to export gas, but they don't do this, since Gazprom does not let them in. The counter-argument is that Russian legislation does not allow it. And we say no, excuse me, let's read the legislation in detail, it's just that Gazprom should be a single export channel, and this can be used against Gazprom," he said.

As reported, Vitrenko, in his last tenure at Naftogaz, oversaw the arbitration proceedings with Gazprom that were successfully completed for Ukraine.

Interfax-Ukraine
