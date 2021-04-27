Economy

17:40 27.04.2021

Naftogaz ends 2020 with net loss of UAH 19 bln, returns to profit-making in 2021 – company

2 min read
Naftogaz ends 2020 with net loss of UAH 19 bln, returns to profit-making in 2021 – company

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy reported consolidated net loss was UAH 19.002 billion in 2020, compared with a net profit of UAH 63.294 billion in 2019, reflecting lower demand and gas prices, and material provisions for bad debts, the company said on Tuesday on its website.

Excluding the results of the discontinued operations, including the Gas Transit Arbitration award of UAH 55.7 billion, the net profit was UAH 2.6 billion, the company said in its press release.

"The company bottomed out and started generating profit," Executive Board Chairman Andriy Kobolev said at the presentation of the results.

He said that following the results of the first quarter, Naftogaz will receive a net profit, but refused to name it due to restrictions associated with a possible issue of eurobonds.

In a press release, the company said that the underlying profit for the full year, excluding provisions for bad debts and other unusual items, was UAH 3.2 billion.

Naftogaz said that in the fourth quarter of 2020, the loss amounted to UAH 2.0 billion, compared with a loss of UAH 10.3 billion over the same period in 2019.

"The company has entered into a period of improved profitability with an expected underlying profit in the first quarter of 2021," the company said.

Naftogaz's revenues in 2020 grew by 27.1% (by UAH 41.184 billion) compared to 2019, to UAH 193.017 billion, including income from sales being UAH 159.234 billion (a rise of 6.3%), compensation for performing public service obligations totaling UAH 32.205 billion (a rise of 100%), and interest and other income reaching UAH 1.578 billion (a fall of 23.1%).

In terms of segments, in 2020, sales revenue and adjusted EBITDA was the following: commerce (UAH 75.476 billion/UAH 15.718 billion), exploration and production (UAH 55.875 billion/UAH 27.99 billion), gas transit arrangement services (UAH 46.724 billion/UAH 1.722 billion), Ukrnafta (UAH 35.535 billion/UAH 9.628 billion), oil midstream and downstream (UAH 11.501 billion / UAH 2.052 billion), gas storage (UAH 5.147 billion/UAH 3.285 billion), others (UAH 1.857 billion/ - UAH 5.596 billion), elimination (-UAH 72.881 billion).

Geographical concentration of sales was the following in 2020 and 2019: Ukraine (UAH 104.266 billion/UAH 143.168 billion), Russia (UAH 49.91 billion/UAH 3.377 billion), Europe (UAH 4.837 billion/UAH 2.868 billion), Egypt (UAH 0.209 billion/UAH 0.354 billion), and the United States (UAH 0.012 billion/UAH 0.014 billion).

Tags: #naftogaz
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:07 27.04.2021
PM expects Naftogaz, other gas selling companies to cut prices for gas as offer for one year in summer

PM expects Naftogaz, other gas selling companies to cut prices for gas as offer for one year in summer

09:46 14.04.2021
Naftogaz Group transfers UAH 20.6 bln in taxes to budgets in Jan-March

Naftogaz Group transfers UAH 20.6 bln in taxes to budgets in Jan-March

15:27 30.03.2021
Naftogaz, Poland's PGNiG to explore new fields in Western Ukraine

Naftogaz, Poland's PGNiG to explore new fields in Western Ukraine

14:33 30.03.2021
Fitch affirms Naftogaz at 'B', outlook stable

Fitch affirms Naftogaz at 'B', outlook stable

18:04 23.03.2021
Naftogaz, Firtash's Ye Energiya agree to supply gas under one-year contract

Naftogaz, Firtash's Ye Energiya agree to supply gas under one-year contract

09:41 12.03.2021
Eurobond issue crucial for Naftogaz strategy implementation – head of supervisory board

Eurobond issue crucial for Naftogaz strategy implementation – head of supervisory board

09:35 12.03.2021
Naftogaz supervisory board supports sharing Ukrnafta assets with minor shareholders

Naftogaz supervisory board supports sharing Ukrnafta assets with minor shareholders

17:43 04.03.2021
PM denies reasons for resignation of Naftogaz boards' head

PM denies reasons for resignation of Naftogaz boards' head

12:57 18.02.2021
Naftogaz intends to boost share of retail gas market to 35% in five years

Naftogaz intends to boost share of retail gas market to 35% in five years

12:13 18.02.2021
Naftogaz to enter retail electricity, energy efficiency markets in 2022

Naftogaz to enter retail electricity, energy efficiency markets in 2022

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PM expects Naftogaz, other gas selling companies to cut prices for gas as offer for one year in summer

Gazprom not keen to boost transit via Ukraine 1.5-fold

Ukrzaliznytsia ready to export via seaports up to 200,000 tonnes of fuel per month

Industrial production in Ukraine 2.1% up in March 2021 - statistics

Finance Ministry proposes to raise tax on carbon dioxide emissions 3-fold, on water pollution 10-fold in eight years

LATEST

EBRD, IAEA to continue work within new International Chornobyl Co-Operation Account for decommissioning NPP

Gazprom not keen to boost transit via Ukraine 1.5-fold

Ukrzaliznytsia ready to export via seaports up to 200,000 tonnes of fuel per month

Interpipe pays $ 40 mln in dividends in March 2021

Zeppelin German concern invests EUR 10 mln in construction of new head office with service center near Kyiv

Bogdan Corporation to supply six trolleybuses to Czech Republic following results of 2020 tender

It may take about year to launch COVID-19 vaccines production in Ukraine – Farmak's executive director

Nova Poshta increases payments to budgets by 20% in 2020

Servant of People plans to organize extraordinary session to vote for Energy Minister

Finance Ministry proposes to change criteria for land valuation in settlements by 2023

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD