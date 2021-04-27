Economy

13:10 27.04.2021

Ukrzaliznytsia ready to export via seaports up to 200,000 tonnes of fuel per month

2 min read
JSC Ukrzaliznytsia has prepared for the upcoming change in the logistics of transporting diesel fuel in Ukraine after stopping the supply of these products from Russian factories and the temporary closure of Mozyr oil refinery in Belarus for repairs, the press service of the company reported with reference to acting chairman of the board Ivan Yuryk.

This was discussed at a meeting at the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture, where it was discussed that starting from May, the main directions of the supply of petroleum products will be redistributed, and the increased share will be transported through the seaports of Ukraine.

According to Yuryk, at present, Ukrzaliznytsia is ready to export through seaports up to 200,000 tonnes of oil products per month.

"Ukrzaliznytsia promptly responds to changes in the logistics of deliveries of oil products to the country and has already prepared for their transportation through the ports. Today, the railway workers have all the necessary resources to ensure the rhythmic export of up to 200,000 tonnes of fuel per month. And these capacities of the railway will only grow in the future," he said.

He also said that now there are 1,300 tanks in the working park of Ukrzaliznytsia, including 952 for the transportation of light oil products.

"In order to increase the volume of traffic, we plan in the near future, in May-June, to repair and put into operation up to 300 cisterns a month," he said.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia #diesel_fuel
