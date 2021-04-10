Economy

15:14 10.04.2021

At meeting with Ukraine's PM, G7 Ambassadors reaffirm importance of fulfilling terms of IMF stand-by arrangement, EU macro-financial assistance

At meeting with Ukraine's PM, G7 Ambassadors reaffirm importance of fulfilling terms of IMF stand-by arrangement, EU macro-financial assistance

G7 Ambassadors at a meeting with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal stressed the importance of fulfilling the conditions of the stand-by arrangement of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and macrofinancial assistance of the European Union.

"G7 Ambassadors met PM Denys Shmyhal yesterday for a wide-ranging discussion. They reaffirmed support for Ukraine's reform efforts and the importance of meeting the agreed conditions for the IMF stand-by arrangement and EU Macro-Financial Assistance," the G7 Ambassadors said on Twitter on Saturday.

In addition, the G7 Ambassadors "acknowledged the ongoing challenges of COVID-19."

They discussed the reforms of Ukraine's military industrial complex; the importance of good governance across the full range of economic activity.

The diplomats also called on Ukraine to further contribution to global efforts to climate change, the ambassadors said.

