19:44 08.04.2025

Ukraine reduces tractor imports by 3% in Q1, but March sees 13% growth

Ukraine imported $207.89 million worth of tractors in January-March 2024, a 2.8% decrease compared to the same period last year, according to the State Customs Service.

Data show that the bulk of tractors were imported from the United States (24.6% of total imports, or $51.14 million), China (16.8%, nearly $35 million), and Germany (16.2%, or $33.8 million). A year earlier, the top suppliers were Germany ($35.4 million), Poland ($28.3 million), and the Netherlands ($26.3 million).

However, in March 2025, tractor imports rose by 13.3% compared to March 2024 and by almost 51% from February 2025, reaching $98.62 million.

Tractor exports in the first quarter of 2025 totaled just $1.28 million, mainly to Romania, Zambia, and the Czech Republic.

In 2024, Ukraine imported nearly $784 million worth of tractors – down 5.6% from the previous year, while exports amounted to $5.44 million, compared to $5.74 million in 2023.

