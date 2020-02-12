Economy

10:21 12.02.2020

Ukraine, EU ink agreement on EUR 25 mln assistance in digitalization – Ukrainian PM

1 min read
 Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has said that Ukraine and the European Union (EU) have signed an agreement on assistance worth EUR 25 million in the sphere of digitalization.

"Today, Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Mr. [Dmytro] Kuleba and the European commissioner signed an agreement on the EU assistance worth EUR 25 million in the field of digitalization of our country," Honcharuk said at a joint briefing with European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi in Kyiv late on Tuesday.

He said that this will help Ukraine realize plans for digitizing all public services in three years.

Honcharuk also said that in 2020, the parties will sign the Common Aviation Area agreement. In addition, according to him, Ukraine intends to begin preparations for updating the trade section of the Association Agreement.

"Such an opportunity will open for us next year, and we must be prepared for this," the prime minister added.

Tags: #digitalization #honcharuk
