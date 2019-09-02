Premier says 2020 will be year of Ukraine's total digitalization

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine plans in 2020 to focus on digitalization of Ukraine.

"We will draft a plan on digitalization of the state. 2020 will be the year of total digitalization of the country. We will digitalize everything that we have no enough time for this year...This means that after 2020 Ukraine should be totally digital, in a smartphone," Premier of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk said in a course of a meeting of president with the members of the Cabinet of Ministers, Verkhovna Rada leadership and representatives of law enforcement agencies in Kyiv on Monday.

He also said that if the task on digitalization is fulfilled, a plan on increase of GDP of Ukraine by 40% for five years would be quite real.

According to the premier, a program on the work of the government, which now is being worked on by the Cabinet of Ministers, will be written by a computer program.

"The specific feature of this program [on the work of the government] is that we will try to write it using IT. We have the ambition to be the first program of the Ukrainian government, which will be developed not on paper, but using a computer," said Honcharuk.

The program on the work of the government to be presented to parliament by the end of month.