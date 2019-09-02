Economy

14:29 02.09.2019

Premier says 2020 will be year of Ukraine's total digitalization

2 min read
Premier says 2020 will be year of Ukraine's total digitalization

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine plans in 2020 to focus on digitalization of Ukraine.

"We will draft a plan on digitalization of the state. 2020 will be the year of total digitalization of the country. We will digitalize everything that we have no enough time for this year...This means that after 2020 Ukraine should be totally digital, in a smartphone," Premier of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk said in a course of a meeting of president with the members of the Cabinet of Ministers, Verkhovna Rada leadership and representatives of law enforcement agencies in Kyiv on Monday.

He also said that if the task on digitalization is fulfilled, a plan on increase of GDP of Ukraine by 40% for five years would be quite real.

According to the premier, a program on the work of the government, which now is being worked on by the Cabinet of Ministers, will be written by a computer program.

"The specific feature of this program [on the work of the government] is that we will try to write it using IT. We have the ambition to be the first program of the Ukrainian government, which will be developed not on paper, but using a computer," said Honcharuk.

The program on the work of the government to be presented to parliament by the end of month.

Tags: #digitalization #honcharuk
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:23 02.09.2019
Land market liberalization to start in mid-2020's

Land market liberalization to start in mid-2020's

15:22 02.09.2019
Ukraine's GDP should grow 40% within 5 years – PM Honcharuk

Ukraine's GDP should grow 40% within 5 years – PM Honcharuk

12:32 30.08.2019
New premier Honcharuk declares UAH 1.9 mln of income in 2018

New premier Honcharuk declares UAH 1.9 mln of income in 2018

09:47 30.08.2019
Rada approves Ukrainian cabinet composition proposed by PM Honcharuk

Rada approves Ukrainian cabinet composition proposed by PM Honcharuk

18:37 29.08.2019
Oleksiy Honcharuk becomes Ukraine's premier

Oleksiy Honcharuk becomes Ukraine's premier

17:51 29.08.2019
IMF mission will be in Kyiv in a few weeks for new cooperation

IMF mission will be in Kyiv in a few weeks for new cooperation

13:20 29.08.2019
Honcharuk to be prime minister – Gerus after meeting of Servant of the People faction

Honcharuk to be prime minister – Gerus after meeting of Servant of the People faction

10:17 08.07.2019
Ukraine becomes 'global hub' in supplies of illegal cigarettes to Europe over smuggling

Ukraine becomes 'global hub' in supplies of illegal cigarettes to Europe over smuggling

14:16 27.06.2019
Coalition agreement will allow to form more efficient new government

Coalition agreement will allow to form more efficient new government

10:58 13.06.2019
Ukraine could launch new program with IMF late 2019

Ukraine could launch new program with IMF late 2019

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Govt wants to select most prominent national projects by late Sept – PM

Zelensky delegates ministers to hold first privatization bids by April 1, 2020

Land market liberalization to start in mid-2020's

Ukraine's GDP should grow 40% within 5 years – PM Honcharuk

Ukrtransgaz trains dispatch operators how to act if Gazprom halts gas transit

LATEST

Govt wants to select most prominent national projects by late Sept – PM

Zelensky delegates ministers to hold first privatization bids by April 1, 2020

Khomutynnik heads Cascade Investment Fund

Ukrtransgaz trains dispatch operators how to act if Gazprom halts gas transit

Kyiv, Warsaw favor Poland-U.S.-Ukraine energy cooperation – Zelensky

Ukraine's former economy minister Abromavicius appointed head of Ukroboronprom

Nova Poshta intends deliver parcels by plane within one day

Rada can introduce 'cashback' mechanism for risky sectors in 2020 – Hetmantsev

Interpipe obtains consent of majority of creditors for restructuring of debt on 2017 bonds

Stockholm Arbitration Court bars Ukraine from selling shares of VEB subsidiary

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD