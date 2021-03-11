NSDC extends sanctions against two Russian banks for another three years – Danilov

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), during a meeting on Thursday, extended the sanctions against two Russian banks, which were supposed to end on March 19, for another three years, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said during a briefing.

"To date, we had two Russian banks that have come under sanctions since 2019. On March 19, their term expired. These two Russian banks have extended the term of these sanctions for another three years," Danilov said.