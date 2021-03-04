Economy

17:43 04.03.2021

PM denies reasons for resignation of Naftogaz boards' head

1 min read
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal does not see the need for the dismissal of head of the board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Andriy Kobolev and the resignation of the company's supervisory board.

"Today I do not see an urgent need or acute reasons for the dismissal of the head of the NJSC board and even change of the supervisory board," he said at a press conference on Thursday.

At the same time, the prime minister noted that the Cabinet Secretariat is preparing an official response to the appeal of acting Energy Minister Yuriy Vitrenko regarding the dismissal of Kobolev.

"Part of the answer lies in the legal plane, part in the plane of the implementation of the plans of the NJSC," said Shmyhal.

As reported, Vitrenko appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers with a request to consider the issue of changing the leadership of Naftogaz Ukrainy as a result of the Prime Minister's instructions to analyze the failure to fulfill the plan to increase domestic gas production. He also noted the ineffective work of the company's supervisory board, expressing the opinion that appropriate decisions should also be made on it.

Tags: #kobolev #naftogaz #shmyhal
