12:59 10.02.2021

DTEK CEO estimates deadline for completion of debt restructuring at three months

DTEK CEO Maksym Timchenko estimates the deadline for completing the restructuring of its eurobonds and the main bank debt with committees of creditors-holders of eurobonds and banks at three months.

"I think, it will take three month legally [to complete] this process," Timchenko said at a press conference at Academy DTEK on Wednesday.

According to him, one of the conditions for debt restructuring is the introduction of an independent member of the supervisory board into the company.

Timchenko said that DTEK is ready for this and is waiting for proposals on candidates from creditors.

Tags: #dtek
Some 30 banks to pass stress tests in 2021 – NBU

Inflation in Ukraine accelerates to 6.1% in Jan y-o-y – statistics

Ukraine initiating talks with Germany on advance payment for 'green' hydrogen

Economy Ministry estimates Ukraine's economy decline at 1% in Q4, 2020

SBU conducts searches at ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih – President of AmCham

