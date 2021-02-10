DTEK interested in buying Odesaoblenergo's state-owned stake, to mull terms of sale of majority stakes in other companies

DTEK is interested in buying 25% of state-owned shares in JSC Odesaoblenergo, DTEK CEO Maksym Timchenko said at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to him, DTEK will also consider options and conditions for the sale of other power assets in Ukraine and the EU.

As reported, DTEK Grids operational holding company distributes electricity in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kyiv and Odesa regions. In particular, by the end of 2020, DTEK Grids owned 70.42% of Odesaoblenergo shares.

DTEK was established in 2005 to manage the energy assets of Rinat Akhmetov's System Capital Management Group (SCM, Donetsk). The functions of strategic management of the group's enterprises, which form a vertically integrated chain for coal mining and processing, production and sale of electricity were delegated to the corporation.