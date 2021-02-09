PM of Ukraine announces new program of financing leasing, mortgage at 5% in H1, 2021

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announces in January-June 2021 a new program of financial leasing and mortgage at 5% per annum.

"We intend to work in the first half of 2021 and create the possibility of financial leasing and mortgage at 5%," he said during the Ukraine 30. Coronavirus: Challenges and Responses national forum.

The prime minister noted that the government is working on this together with the National Bank.

According to Shmyhal, the Affordable Mortgage program will be launched in March this year, which simplifies access to mortgage and offers a rate of up to 7%.

"Of course, for certain categories of citizens, the rate should be reduced even more," he explained.