PM confirms commitments under memo with RES producers, first tranche from Guaranteed Buyer to be sent on Thursday

The first tranche from state-owned enterprise Guaranteed Buyer in the framework of debt repayment to RES generation companies will be sent to producers of "green" electricity on Thursday, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Today, the first tranche from Guaranteed Buyer will go to repay debts to RES," he said during an online meeting hosted by the European Business Association on Thursday.

The volume of the tranche was not specified by the prime minister.

At the same time, Shmyhal said that Ukraine confirms its readiness to meet its commitment under the memorandum with investors in RES.

At the same time, Interfax-Ukraine sources in the government claimed that a decision was made to evenly distribute UAH 1.8 billion between National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom and RES generation companies out of the UAH 5 billion that NPC Ukrenergo has already transferred to Guaranteed Buyer as part of loans taken from state-run banks in the amount of UAH 10.25 billion.

"Today, Guaranteed Buyer will transfer approximately UAH 0.9 billion to renewable energy generation and green electricity producers," the source said, noting that work is still underway on further distribution.