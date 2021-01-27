Govt backs imposition of sanctions on 13 Russian airlines with total ban on flights over Ukraine

The government of Ukraine at a meeting on Wednesday approved a resolution developed by the Ministry of Infrastructure on proposals for the application and amendments to personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions).

The resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers provides for the imposition of sanctions against 13 Russian airlines with a total ban on flights over Ukraine for a period of three years.

"Despite the fact that since March 28, 2014 and until now, a ban on the use of the airspace of Ukraine has been permanently established over the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, some air carriers violate this procedure. With today's decision, we propose to accept proposals on the application of new sanctions with a total ban on flights over Ukraine to 13 air carriers of the Russian Federation, violating the procedure for using the airspace of Ukraine, flying within the prohibited zone over the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea and Sevastopol, and submit them to the NSDC," Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Vladyslav Krykliy said.

The Cabinet of Ministers considers it expedient to apply three-year sanctions providing for the total freeze of the transit of resources, flights and transportation across the territory of Ukraine to JSC Vologda Aviation Enterprise (the settlement of Dorozhny), JSC Krasavia (Krasnoyarsk), JSC Komiaviatrans (Syktyvkar), JSC Azimuth Airlines (Rostov-on-Don), JSC Iraero Airlines (Irkutsk), Aviaservice LLC (the village of Stolbische, Tatarstan), Tulpar Air LLC (the settlement of Aeroport, Tatarstan), Aerolimousine LLC (Dubrovki village), 223rd Flight Unit of the Russian Ministry of Defense (Shchelkovo), Pobeda Airlines LLC (Moscow), Aviation Technologies Investments Service LLC (Khimki), State ATM Corporation of the Russian Federation (Moscow), as well as Simargl Air LLC (Nalchik).

The Cabinet of Ministers also proposes to additionally apply sanctions that provide for the total freeze of the transit of resources, flights and transportation accross the territory of Ukraine to Cham Wings Airlines (Damascus), previously included in the sanctions lists of Ukraine (blocking assets, limiting trade operations and preventing the withdrawal of capital from the territory of Ukraine).