Economy

09:28 27.01.2021

Naftogaz lowers gas price for households to UAH 6.89 per cubic meter for Feb

2 min read
Naftogaz lowers gas price for households to UAH 6.89 per cubic meter for Feb

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy has lowered the price of gas for households in February to UAH 6.89 per cubic meter (including VAT, excluding transportation costs) from UAH 7.22 per cubic meter in January, Naftogaz said on its website.

"Naftogaz, as a price leader, set the lowest price for gas for consumers in February. It is lower than the price recommended by the government [UAH 6.99 per cubic meter] due to its own minimum margin," the group said in the press release.

The company said that it buys gas on terms that are available to other suppliers, and reminds that for customers who signed up for the Annual tariff last year, the cost of gas will remain at the level of UAH 4.73, UAH 5.24 and UAH 6.45 per cubic meter (depending on the month of subscription to the tariff).

Naftogaz reminded that as a supplier of last resort (SOLR) it is also ready to supply gas to all household consumers, the supplier of which is unable or refuses to provide its customers with gas at the price limit set by the government for February-March – UAH 6.99 per cubic meter.

Naftogaz Ukrainy Executive Board Chairman Andriy Kobolev on his Facebook page explained the price reduction by the fact that the group operates without its own branches, prefers electronic services and works with the networks of Oschadbank and FUIB.

He said that government regulation destroys competition, as evidenced by the absence of new gas suppliers for households over the six years of the public special obligations (PSO, until August 2020) and the unwillingness of large market players to adjust to the situation after PSO cancellation and abandon inflated prices.

"Although we can continue competing with each other within the marginal price, we hope that this regime will be short-lived. All suppliers can accelerate the return to market conditions by offering their customers not a price that was cut from the top, but their own unique offer," Kobolev said.

 

Tags: #naftogaz
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:38 26.01.2021
Naftogaz launches Development Energy Grant Competition for UAH 5 mln

Naftogaz launches Development Energy Grant Competition for UAH 5 mln

18:49 20.01.2021
Naftogaz launches new gas pipeline to increase annual gas production by 55 mln cubic meters

Naftogaz launches new gas pipeline to increase annual gas production by 55 mln cubic meters

16:27 20.01.2021
Decision on ceiling gas price for public will save consumers UAH 4-5 bln - Naftogaz

Decision on ceiling gas price for public will save consumers UAH 4-5 bln - Naftogaz

15:11 20.01.2021
MGU supervisory board claims payment to Naftogaz for purchase of GTSOU impossible, asks govt to solve problem

MGU supervisory board claims payment to Naftogaz for purchase of GTSOU impossible, asks govt to solve problem

16:59 19.01.2021
Naftogaz head considers it necessary to create database of vulnerable gas consumers

Naftogaz head considers it necessary to create database of vulnerable gas consumers

12:11 19.01.2021
PM confident in Naftogaz's readiness to receive all household consumers of country as supplier of last resort

PM confident in Naftogaz's readiness to receive all household consumers of country as supplier of last resort

12:01 14.01.2021
Naftogaz in 2020 provides Gazprom with gas transit services for $ 2.11 bln - Naftogaz

Naftogaz in 2020 provides Gazprom with gas transit services for $ 2.11 bln - Naftogaz

11:08 14.01.2021
Naftogaz launches Sviatohirske tight gas field

Naftogaz launches Sviatohirske tight gas field

09:03 14.01.2021
Naftogaz ready to provide population with gas at regulated price of UAH 6.99 per cubic meter

Naftogaz ready to provide population with gas at regulated price of UAH 6.99 per cubic meter

10:47 13.01.2021
Naftogaz Group pays UAH 141.5 bln to national budget in 2020

Naftogaz Group pays UAH 141.5 bln to national budget in 2020

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's state debt grows by 7.15% in U.S. dollars, by 6.41% in hryvnias in Dec – Finance ministry

Bill on support of Energoatom provides for additional issue of UAH 7.3 bln govt bonds

Hospitality and creative industries in Ukraine lose more than UAH 83 bln in 2020 due to pandemic

Economy Ministry announces market agreement to limit corn export from Ukraine in 2020/2021 MY to 24 mln tonnes

Social Policy Ministry asks Finance Ministry to increase funding of subsidy program by UAH 10 bln – Lazebna

LATEST

Implementation of EU integration commitments in transport area expands by 15 pp in 2020 – minister

Attendance of Epicenter shopping centers increases by 50% on first day after lockdown

Ukraine's state debt grows by 7.15% in U.S. dollars, by 6.41% in hryvnias in Dec – Finance ministry

Interpipe completes redemption of 2024 notes, to delist them

Bill on support of Energoatom provides for additional issue of UAH 7.3 bln govt bonds

Hospitality and creative industries in Ukraine lose more than UAH 83 bln in 2020 due to pandemic

Economy Ministry announces market agreement to limit corn export from Ukraine in 2020/2021 MY to 24 mln tonnes

SPF will contest court decision to cancel order to declare Centrenergo privatization tender void in 2018

Cabinet to submit to Rada bill on merging of gas distribution companies – PM

Odesa seaport cuts cargo handling by 7.8% in 2020

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD