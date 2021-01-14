Ukrainian PM announces holding of constructive meeting on price of gas with IMF

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced the holding of a constructive meeting on the price of natural gas with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"We had a constructive meeting on gas prices with the IMF," he wrote in his Telegram channel on Thursday.

"The position of our government is that the gas market in Ukraine must work. Unfortunately, some market players continue abusing their position, from which Ukrainians suffer," the prime minister said.

At the same time, Shmyhal emphasized the need to find a compromise, which "today will help protect people and help the gas market develop in the future."