Economy

11:11 14.01.2021

Lviv not to buy Belarusian buses without Ukraine's clear position on morality of such purchase – Sadovy

The best offer at the tender of the European Investment Bank (EIB) for the supply of 100 low-floor 12-meter buses to Lviv was submitted by Minsk Automobile Plant (Belarus), but the city will not buy them without a clear understanding of the situation and the government position on the moral aspect of this purchases, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy said.

"We have a situation that needs to be discussed in a wide circle and make a wise decision. A tender for the purchase of 100 buses within the framework of cooperation with the EIB is coming to an end. I think no one doubts that Lviv needs these buses. According to international experts, Minsk Automobile Plant submitted the best offer. The proposals of other tender participants are either significantly more expensive or do not meet the technical requirements of the tender. And here the question is whether we have the moral right to buy buses in Belarus," he wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

In this regard, Sadovy said that the Verkhovna Rada recognized the presidential elections in Belarus as undemocratic and peaceful strikes of Belarusian citizens, including plant's employees are regularly suppressed by the security forces.

"I would like to hear the answer to this question from the leadership of the European Bank, the Cabinet of Ministers and Lviv residents. This is a difficult situation, because if the tender is canceled, we will lose another year, and perhaps more without these buses. But without a clear understanding of the situation and the government position Lviv will not buy Belarusian buses," Lviv mayor said.

He also said that with the support of the EIB, the city has already ordered ten units of 30-meter low-floor trams produced by Lviv Electron.

As reported, 100 buses for Lviv are being purchased within the framework of the Urban Public Transport of Ukraine project, a financial agreement between Ukraine and the European Investment Bank, ratified by Ukraine on April 12, 2017.

 

