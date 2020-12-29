Real wages in Ukraine 8.1% up in Nov 2020 - statistics

Real wages in Ukraine in November 2020 increased by 8.1% compared to November 2019 and decreased by 2.8% compared to October of this year, the State Statistics Service has said.

According to the State Statistics Service, the average nominal wage of full-time employees in November 2020 compared with the previous month decreased by 1.5%, and in annual terms (from November 2019) increased by 12.2%, amounting to UAH 11,987, which is 2.4 times higher than the minimum wage (UAH 5,000)

The department said that in October this year the average nominal wage was UAH 12,174, in September - UAH 11,998, in August - UAH 11,446, in July - UAH 10,804, in June - UAH 11,579, in May - UAH 10,542, in April - UAH 10,430, in March - UAH 11,446, February - UAH 10,847, and January - UAH 10,727.

According to the statistics department, the largest increase in the average wages of full-time employees in November 2020 compared to the same month a year earlier was observed in Luhansk (by 21.1%), Chernivtsi (by 20.7%), Ternopil (by 20%), Mykolaiv (by 19.7%), Khmelnytsky (by 18.6%), Rivne (by 18.5%), Ivano-Frankivsk (by 18.2%), Kherson (by 17.8%), Sumy (by 15.5%), and Kirovohrad (15.2%) regions.

The highest level of wages in the past month was observed in Kyiv (UAH 17,580), the lowest - in Chernihiv region (UAH 9,615).

In November 2020 against November 2019, wages in health care and social protection increased by 48.5%, in provision of other services by 43%, in the field of arts, sports and entertainment by 19%, information and telecommunications by 17.1%, in professional, scientific and technical activities by 16.5%, education by 16.2%, in the field of administrative, auxiliary services and education by 14.9%, in agriculture by 14.1%, in public administration and in the sphere of defense, compulsory social insurance by 11.2%, in construction by 9.5%, in industrial enterprises by 8%, in the field of real estate transactions by 5%, financial and insurance activities by 3.5%, in the sphere of wholesale and retail trade by 3.5%.