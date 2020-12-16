Govt approves acquisition of Nadra Yuzivska by Naftogaz

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at a Wednesday meeting approved the acquisition of 100% of shares in Nadra Yuzivska LLC by NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy from NJSC Nadra Ukrainy and its subsidiary Ukrnaukageocenter.

According to the draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the text of which is available to the Interfax-Ukraine agency, the price of a stake in the company that owns a special permit for the Yuzivska area until 2063 will be determined as a result of an assessment of the share.

The transfer of rights to a 100% stake in Nadra Yuzivska to Naftogaz will occur after the signing of the acceptance certificate, but only after obtaining the necessary permission from the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU), which has already begun considering the case on the appropriate concentration.

Naftogaz will have to make payments to Nadra Ukrainy and Ukrnaukageocenter within 15 days from the date of transfer of rights to shares in Nadra Yuzivska.