Head of State Tax Service expects smaller lag from budget receipt plan for 2020 from UAH 10 bln to UAH 5 bln in Oct

The head of the State Tax Service Oleksiy Liubchenko predicts a reduction in the lag from the plan of receipts for the general fund of the national budget in January-October to UAH 5 billion, while on October 1 this figure was at the level of UAH 10 billion.

"When we met with journalists for the first time in the spring, I clearly stated: the whole country did not fulfill the general fund of the national budget by UAH 44 billion. And as of October 1, there was already a lag of UAH 10 billion. In October we will cover another UAH 5 billion, and if all other managers of budget receipts go to zero, then they will have to cover UAH 5 billion in two months," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Thus, the state will be able to finance the deficit of the national budget for this year, Liubchenko said.

"This is completely possible, and the government will have to think not about administering internal taxes (although I would think about customs, to be honest), but exclusively about managing the public debt. That is, how to finance the deficit laid in the national budget," the head of the tax service said.