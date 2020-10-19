Economy

11:08 19.10.2020

New terminal of Zaporizhia airport opens

New terminal of international airport Zaporizhia has begun to receive domestic flights.

The first flight has already been operated from the terminal, it was operated by SkyUp to Kyiv, Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Krykliy said on his Telegram channel on Monday.

International flights, he said, should also begin in the near future.

The terminal's capacity is 400 passengers per hour.

The international airport of the city of Zaporizhia has two runways (artificial and unpaved). It is located within the city to the east, at a distance of about 15 km from the central part of Zaporizhia along the Donetsk highway. The operator of the airport is the Zaporizhia International Airport communal enterprise.

The passenger traffic of the airport amounted to 434,000 people (2% of the airports of Ukraine) in 2019.

