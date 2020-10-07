Economy

16:56 07.10.2020

Ukraine to introduce zero duty on wine imports from EU from 2021 - UN FAO

Zero duty on the import of wine from the EU will be introduced from 2021 in accordance with Ukraine's commitments to zero import duties on a number of goods within a seven-year period after the signing of the economic part of the Association Agreement with the European Union, the Development Director of the Ukrainian Horticultural Association, the international consultant to the UN FAO, Yekateryna Zvereva, has said.

"From 2021, a zero duty will be introduced on the import of wine into Ukraine (from the countries of the European Union). At the same time, the situation in the wine market is not the best today - wine import to Ukraine increased by 25-30% compared to last year," she wrote in a column to the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

She clarified that at present the duty on the import of wine from the EU is EUR 0.3-0.4/liter.

With reference to the data of the State Statistics Service, Zvereva reported that in 2019 Ukraine exported $11.9 million worth of wine. At the same time, Kazakhstan became the largest foreign market for Ukrainian winemakers, where products worth $1.3 million were delivered. In addition, one of the largest markets remains Germany, where $1 million worth of wine was exported.

At the same time, according to the expert, import of wine last year amounted to $ 146.7 million.

In addition, in the first half of this year, according to the State Customs Service, Ukraine exported $6.1 million worth of wine, while imports amounted to $67.9 million, the expert said.

