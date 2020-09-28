Ukravtodor starts repair works on road to Ochakiv

The State Automobile Roads Agency of Ukraine (Ukravtodor) in 2020 will renew the road T-15-13 Nechayane - Ochakiv (Mykolaiv region) with a length of 36.9 km, Ukravtodor has said in its Telegram channel.

"This is one of the worst roads in the country, which leads to picturesque places on the Black Sea coast. The plan is to launch it by the end of 2020," the press service said, citing Ukravtodor Head Oleksandr Kubrakov.

Rostdorstroy LLC and OJSC Road Building Enterprise DST No. 4 Brest were identified as the contractors for the repair work.

The agency said that the work began from the north – the exit from the M-14 road Odesa - Melitopol - Novoazovsk. The contractor is currently cutting the worn-out road surface on a 6-kilometer stretch.

In general, in 2020 in Mykolaiv region it is planned to renew 185.5 km of national roads.

In Ukraine, according to the data of Ukravtodor, the Automobile Road Service has completed the upgrade of 2,022 km of roads in the upper layer of the road surface, another 800 km have been completed in the leveling layer. The leaders are Zakarpattia (223.5 km), Kharkiv (221.2 km), Zaporizhia (168.8 km), Sumy (149.9 km), Luhansk (133 km) and Lviv (130.1 km) regions.

RDS Group is included in the top three road construction companies of Ukraine. It includes Kyivshliakhbud" and Rostdorstroy. The core business is construction, reconstruction and maintenance of roads and bridges, construction of airfield complexes.

The ultimate beneficial owners of RDS Group are Ukrainian citizens Yuriy Shumakher and Yevhen Konovalov.