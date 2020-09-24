Economy

17:56 24.09.2020

Energoatom and Naftogaz agree on joint implementation of hydrogen projects

2 min read
Energoatom and Naftogaz agree on joint implementation of hydrogen projects

Energoatom and Naftogaz Ukrainy have signed a memorandum of cooperation in the field of hydrogen technologies.

"Energoatom and Naftogaz Ukrainy have agreed to jointly implement the principles of sustainable development and project activities in order to ensure Ukraine's transition to a climate-neutral circular hydrogen economy by 2050," Energoatom said in a press release.

"We represent powerful companies and want to combine our potential for further development of the industry and implementation of new promising projects using hydrogen technologies," Petro Kotin, the acting president of Energoatom, said, when signing the memorandum.

According to him, nuclear power plants are ideal for solving the problem of producing hydrogen with environmentally friendly electricity, since nuclear generation has advantages over other generations due to environmental friendliness and high concentration of the capacity of the resource produced.

"Therefore, it is nuclear power that should become the main source of pure hydrogen," he stressed.

Kotin also noted that it is beneficial for Energoatom to use the underutilized capacities for production of hydrogen, and at the same time, the experience of Naftogaz in terms of its transportation and use is important.

Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolev, in turn, noted the rapid growth of interest in hydrogen throughout the world and the rapid development of the international market for this resource.

Tags: #naftogaz #energoatom #hydrogen
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:34 17.09.2020
Naftogaz head counts on quick division of Ukrnafta's assets after passing tax debt bills

Naftogaz head counts on quick division of Ukrnafta's assets after passing tax debt bills

11:29 16.09.2020
Gazprom to pay some $2 bln for gas transit across Ukraine in 2020 – Naftogaz chief

Gazprom to pay some $2 bln for gas transit across Ukraine in 2020 – Naftogaz chief

15:48 09.09.2020
Naftogaz strengthening geological direction to raise new hydrocarbon resources - top manager

Naftogaz strengthening geological direction to raise new hydrocarbon resources - top manager

15:52 05.09.2020
Naftogaz to sue suppliers over debts for supplied gas for UAH 24 bln

Naftogaz to sue suppliers over debts for supplied gas for UAH 24 bln

16:06 27.08.2020
Naftogaz will raise price of gas for public by 45%, to UAH 4.7/cubic meter in Sept

Naftogaz will raise price of gas for public by 45%, to UAH 4.7/cubic meter in Sept

15:32 27.08.2020
Total losses of Energoatom amount to about UAH 10 bln in H1 - Kotin

Total losses of Energoatom amount to about UAH 10 bln in H1 - Kotin

12:17 20.08.2020
Energoatom and H2 sign memo on construction of data center near ZNPP

Energoatom and H2 sign memo on construction of data center near ZNPP

11:09 07.08.2020
Gas accumulated in Ukraine and Europe excludes possibility of super-high gas prices – Naftogaz head

Gas accumulated in Ukraine and Europe excludes possibility of super-high gas prices – Naftogaz head

09:20 07.08.2020
Naftogaz head predicts presence of up to seven large companies in retail gas market in 2-3 years

Naftogaz head predicts presence of up to seven large companies in retail gas market in 2-3 years

10:13 06.08.2020
Govt approves PSO model allowing Energoatom to sell roughly 40% of electricity on bilateral contracts market

Govt approves PSO model allowing Energoatom to sell roughly 40% of electricity on bilateral contracts market

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU predicts actual budget deficit at 6-6.5% of GDP in 2020

Profit of Ukraine's banking system falls by 44.5% in Aug – NBU

Ukraine, IMF working on opportunity for fund's mission to visit in autumn – President's Office dpty head

Court in Amsterdam imposes restrictions on DTEK Energy under Sberbank of Russia's $45 mln claim

SPF denies Group DF's accusations of embezzlement of funds intended for investment in ZTMC

LATEST

NBU predicts actual budget deficit at 6-6.5% of GDP in 2020

NBU expects surplus of Ukraine's current account to reach nil in H1 2020

Ukraine, Slovakia to cooperate in development of multimodal transport between Asia, EU

Ukraine should try to get tranche from IMF under SBA by late 2020 – Deputy NBU governor

Developer Arricano sees net profit rise 2.5-fold, reduces revenue by 18% in H1 2020

Energy Ministry plans to establish Industry Centre for Cybersecurity

Morgan Stanley doubts Ukraine's govt plans for 2021

Govt obliges NCCIR to open data on provider operation, Internet coverage quality, subscriber numbers

Profit of Ukraine's banking system falls by 44.5% in Aug – NBU

One more portfolio company of Khomutynnik investment fund became «unicorn»

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD