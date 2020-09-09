Economy

18:50 09.09.2020

Cabinet to propose Rada to support use of electric vehicles in Ukraine

Cabinet to propose Rada to support use of electric vehicles in Ukraine

 The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at a meeting on September 9 approved the provisions of the bill on amendments to the law on automobile transport in order to approve the definitions "electric vehicle" and "electric charging infrastructure."

According to the text of the said bill, promulgated during the government meeting, the terms defined are as follows: "electric vehicle" ("electric car"), "electric bus," "a charging station for electric vehicles," "electric truck," "electric car," "hybrid electric car," "plug-in hybrid electric vehicle."

"We are gradually moving towards the widespread use of more environmentally friendly and modern types of transport with electric motors. Electric cars have already become an integral part of our life and in the future this direction will only develop. And the better the government, the Verkhovna Rada and the state as a whole will contribute to an increase in the level of electric mobility in Ukraine, the faster it will happen," Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Krykliy said.

He also expressed hope that the Verkhovna Rada will soon adopt these changes.

The document was adopted with revision at the request of the President's Office of Ukraine.

Tags: #electric_car #ukraine
