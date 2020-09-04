Stepanov: We plan to finance transplantation at UAH 585 mln in 2021

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine plans to provide funding for transplantation at the level of UAH 585 million in 2021, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

"In two or three years we want to achieve transplant independence so that all transplantation is carried out in the country. Currently, the pilot transplant project provides for UAH 112 million, next year we will submit UAH 585 million," he said.