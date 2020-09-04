Economy

14:19 04.09.2020

Stepanov: We plan to finance transplantation at UAH 585 mln in 2021

1 min read
Stepanov: We plan to finance transplantation at UAH 585 mln in 2021

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine plans to provide funding for transplantation at the level of UAH 585 million in 2021, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

"In two or three years we want to achieve transplant independence so that all transplantation is carried out in the country. Currently, the pilot transplant project provides for UAH 112 million, next year we will submit UAH 585 million," he said.

Tags: #transplantation #stepanov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:28 21.08.2020
Regional health departments have to set up hot lines in two days – Stepanov

Regional health departments have to set up hot lines in two days – Stepanov

10:37 12.08.2020
Health Ministry proposes govt to change criteria for distribution of Ukraine's regions into four zones – Stepanov

Health Ministry proposes govt to change criteria for distribution of Ukraine's regions into four zones – Stepanov

12:20 11.08.2020
Health Ministry intends to end reconstruction of Cancer Institute's laboratory by Feb 2021 – Stepanov

Health Ministry intends to end reconstruction of Cancer Institute's laboratory by Feb 2021 – Stepanov

10:34 10.08.2020
Health Ministry presents plan for development of transplant system until 2023

Health Ministry presents plan for development of transplant system until 2023

18:50 07.08.2020
First in Ukraine pancreatic gland transplantation carried out in Lviv

First in Ukraine pancreatic gland transplantation carried out in Lviv

12:52 25.07.2020
Some 205 people hospitalized with coronavirus in Ukraine – Stepanov

Some 205 people hospitalized with coronavirus in Ukraine – Stepanov

14:09 18.07.2020
Health Ministry plans to launch unified system for transplantation in Ukraine from Jan 1, 2021

Health Ministry plans to launch unified system for transplantation in Ukraine from Jan 1, 2021

09:23 17.07.2020
Ukraine faces 809 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 838 recoveries, 11 deaths

Ukraine faces 809 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 838 recoveries, 11 deaths

11:47 15.07.2020
Health Ministry admits revision of criteria for dividing countries into "red" and "green" zones

Health Ministry admits revision of criteria for dividing countries into "red" and "green" zones

09:36 10.07.2020
Ukraine reports 1,016 recoveries of COVID-19 cases, 819 cases of disease, 18 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine reports 1,016 recoveries of COVID-19 cases, 819 cases of disease, 18 deaths in past 24 hours

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU retains grain harvest forecast at 72 mln tonnes in 2020

NBU waiting for IMF mission in near future, money could be transferred by late 2020 – NBU governor

NBU keeps key policy rate unchanged at 6%

Japan R&I upgrades Ukraine to B+

Court orders enforcing funds collection and/or PrivatBank's property freeze if bank refuses to pay Surkis brothers

LATEST

NBU retains grain harvest forecast at 72 mln tonnes in 2020

NBU waiting for IMF mission in near future, money could be transferred by late 2020 – NBU governor

NBU keeps key policy rate unchanged at 6%

Japan R&I upgrades Ukraine to B+

Court orders enforcing funds collection and/or PrivatBank's property freeze if bank refuses to pay Surkis brothers

Finance ministry to challenge Pechersky district court's decision in $350 mln dispute between PrivatBank and Surkis brothers

PrivatBank loses in $350 mln dispute with Surkis brothers in Pechersky district court – PrivatBank's lawyer

Media Group Ukraine to develop network of foreign press centers, interested in mono-brand policy

SAPO's decision to close Rotterdam + case confirms legality of this principle – DTEK

Посольство США призвало РФ немедленно прекратить конфликт на Донбассе, представители посольства Великобритании почтили память защитников Украины

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD