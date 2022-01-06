Record number of transplants performed in Ukraine in 2021 - Radutsky

Over the past year, a record number of transplants were carried out in Ukraine - 306 operations, it is planned to further increase their number, head of the parliamentary committee of the public health, medical care and medical insurance, Mykhailo Radutsky said, after visiting the Organ Transplant Center at Kyiv Regional Clinical Hospital with Minister of Health Viktor Liashko and head of Kyiv Region Vasyl Volodin.

"Over the past year, a record number of transplants were carried out in Ukraine - 306 operations. One of the leaders in the number of surgical interventions was the regional hospital: in eight months of 2021, doctors performed 41 kidney transplants. Only two institutions have done more in the country - Shalimov National Institute of Surgery and Transplantology and Lviv Clinical Emergency Hospital," he wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday evening.

Radutsky recalled that in the spring, the institution purchased the necessary equipment for operations, including two mobile ultrasound machines, for UAH 10.5 million. "The technical base allows doctors to carry out complex organ transplant operations," he said.

The head of the committee noted that the simplification of the organ harvesting procedures took place.

"Last year, 15 families agreed to multi-organ harvesting of organs (seven hearts, seven livers and three kidneys were sent to other clinics, where they were successfully transplanted). This is a fairly high figure," Radutsky said.

Also, according to him, there are still some issues, such as the formation of a stock of drugs for patients after transplantation, staff shortages and postoperative supervision.

"For 2022, the institution has ambitious plans: to perform 50-60 operations, to start carrying out a liver transplant. The development potential of the hospital is quite high," Radutsky wrote.

He emphasized that victims after road accidents, accidents, emergencies are delivered to the regional hospital, which is why the institution has a constant influx of donors and the ability to conduct more operations.

In addition, Kyiv Regional Clinical Hospital was included in the list of institutions included in the program of President Volodymyr Zelensky "Great Construction". In two years, a complete reconstruction of the facility is planned, including the construction of a helipad for aeromedical evacuation.

"I would like to inform you that an important event took place today - the President signed the law of our Committee (No. 1967-IX), which will help doctors in their work. The document provides for the approval of a new procedure for consent to posthumous donation (through the Action application), improves the algorithms for matching donor pair - the recipient, expands the circle of persons who can make decisions on organ harvesting, establishes a transition from a pilot transplant project to financing the industry from 2023 through a program of medical guarantees," Radutsky said.