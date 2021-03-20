Gerashchenko speaks about organ transplant system development in Ukraine

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko spoke about development of the donor organ transplantation system in Ukraine.

"In order for the transplant system in Ukraine to develop and thousands of Ukrainians could live, having received donor organs, hundreds of thousands, and even better, millions of Ukrainians should write a voluntary living consent to become organ donors," Gerashchenko wrote on his Facebook page.

He also said that the website of the Ministry of Health has an application form that every Ukrainian can take to fill out and thereby give a living consent to become an organ donor if they are diagnosed with brain death. Gerashchenko said that his statement "was the first that was included in the recently launched register of living donor consents."

Gerashchenko also said that "in the near future, Deputy Prime Minister for Digitalization Mykhailo Fedorov will make it possible for every Ukrainian to make a choice and become a heart donor, simply by clicking on his smartphone in the Diia program.