Economy

16:08 26.08.2020

Deficit of national budget in Jan-July 2020 reaches UAH 51 bln – treasury

2 min read
The deficit of the national budget of Ukraine in January-July 2020 amounted to UAH 51.2 billion, including UAH 57 billion for the general fund compared with the plan of UAH 100.8 billion, according to the data of the State Treasury Service of Ukraine.

According to the information posted on the agency's website on Wednesday, borrowings for the specified period amounted to UAH 351 billion, including external borrowings of UAH 166.7 billion.

Borrowings to the general fund amounted to UAH 345.8 billion compared with the plan of almost UAH 360 billion, external borrowings to the general fund reached UAH 161.2 billion.

At the same time, repayments for this period were at the level of UAH 236.5 billion (in accordance with the plan), including UAH 85.24 billion of external, the State Treasury Service said.

National budget receipts for this period reached UAH 588.5 billion, including UAH 508.9 billion to the general fund, with a plan of UAH 541.3 billion.

Expenditures in January-July totaled UAH 636.9 billion, including UAH 566.5 billion from the general fund compared with the planned UAH 586.3 billion.

National budget receipts for 2020 are approved at UAH 975.833 billion (including UAH 855.4 billion for the general fund), expenditures – at UAH 1.266 trillion (UAH 1.135 trillion).

