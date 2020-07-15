Naftogaz could finance program to improve energy security of Donbas social infrastructure – premier

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal expects that Naftogaz Ukrainy will join the financing of the program to improve the energy security of social infrastructure in the controlled territories of Donbas.

"This is a social and charitable program to improve energy security. This program will allow the creation of small solar power plants in schools, hospitals, kindergartens and other social infrastructure. We hope that Naftogaz Ukrainy will support the government in this and will finance the corresponding program in the form of humanitarian assistance!" he said during a government meeting.

According to him, the implementation of such a program will be one of the steps to the development of the region and the country as a whole.