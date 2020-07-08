Economy

10:15 08.07.2020

Turkey hopes to service up to 100,000 tourists from Ukraine in July

3 min read
Turkey hopes to service to 100,000 Ukrainian tourists in July 2020, while about 145,000 Ukrainians visited the country in July last year, Deputy Director of the host side in Turkey of Coral Travel tour operator – ODEON Tours – Nurhan Kaplan told reporters at a meeting at the Antalya Airport.

During the meeting, it was noted that Turkish hotels and tour operators are certified for COVID-19 safety and hope for a gradual resumption of tourist flow. Infection control begins with the arrival of tourists at the airport.

Aviation Marketing Assistant Manager at the Antalya Airport Egemen Ateş told reporters that flights from a very limited number of countries are currently arriving in Turkey, and domestic flights were also resumed in June.

According to the online scoreboard of the Antalya Airport, flights from Ukraine, Germany, Kazakhstan and domestic flights are currently operated in Antalya.

Upon arrival in Antalya, passengers undergo temperature screening. Testing for COVID-19 if there are symptoms is free of charge, as for individuals who have been in contact with people with confirmed COVID-19. At the same time, the rules of infectious safety are strictly observed at the Antalya Airport, the work of public catering establishments and DUTY FREE shops is limited.

In turn, Kaplan told reporters that the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkey has introduced a number of measures, called the "Safe Tourism Certification Program". This certificate is issued under the umbrella of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, covers a wide range of events, including transportation, accommodation, health status of employees of institutions, passengers.

In addition, the program provides for the provision of the Safe Tourism Certificate, which allows confirming the high level of hygiene requirements by airlines, at the airport, transport companies, as well as in accommodation and catering establishments.

One of the authorities that issue safe tourism certificates, in particular, is the Bureau Veritas, an internationally accredited certification body.

Kaplan also said that all employees of the host office in Turkey of the Coral Travel tour operator have been trained how to work with tourists during the pandemic. The host of Coral Travel – ODEON Tours –has already received the Safe Tourism Certificate for servicing guests in accordance with all the rules and regulations, one of the conditions for which is currently limited to bodily contact with tourists.

For his part, Member of the board of Turkey Tourism, Promotion and Development Agency (TGA) at the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkey, Chairman of the Mediterranean Hoteliers Association Erkan Yağci said that in hotels that received safe tourism certificates, a protocol has been developed in case visitors are suspected of having COVID-19.

In turn, Marketing and Sales Director of OTI hotels & resort Arzu Ekin said that tourists who come to Turkey should have a health insurance policy that covers COVID-19 disease.

Tags: #tourists #turkey #ukraine
