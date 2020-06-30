Economy

14:37 30.06.2020

Kyiv airport will fire 50% of employees to prevent bankruptcy

1 min read
Kyiv airport will fire 50% of employees to prevent bankruptcy

Kyiv International Airport named after Sikorsky has started a phased reduction of its employees, amid the crisis in the aviation industry due to the coronavirus pandemic, the airport's press service has said.

Currently, the airport division is deciding whom of the employees to dismiss and how to optimize the operation of the enterprise.

"We predict a slow recovery in demand for air travel and expect a return to the pre-quarantine level in only a few years. We cannot survive on our own without support from the state. Unfortunately, we will have to fire 50% of the staff, including highly qualified specialists of the industry," director general of Master-Avia management company Oleh Levchenko said.

The airport also stressed that the problem was also aggravated by a lack of reaction and assistance from the government, the relevant ministry and Kyiv authorities, despite the fact that the airport management had repeatedly appealed to the authorities for help.

In total, according to the enterprise, about 2,000 people work at the airport and Master-Avia. Another 8,000 employees work in related enterprises that cooperate with the airport.

Kyiv Airport is the second Ukrainian airport in terms of passenger traffic.

Tags: #airport #kyiv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:43 29.06.2020
Some 45 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths, five recoveries recorded in Kyiv city in past 24 hrs – Kyiv mayor

Some 45 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths, five recoveries recorded in Kyiv city in past 24 hrs – Kyiv mayor

15:54 26.06.2020
Zelensky inspects reconstruction of Kherson airport, which plans to apply for ICAO first category status

Zelensky inspects reconstruction of Kherson airport, which plans to apply for ICAO first category status

12:21 26.06.2020
Primary version of explosion in Kyiv multi-storey building involves Kyivgaz servicing of gas meters – Dpty interior minister

Primary version of explosion in Kyiv multi-storey building involves Kyivgaz servicing of gas meters – Dpty interior minister

10:07 26.06.2020
Kyiv stands for holding Normandy Four summit as soon as possible

Kyiv stands for holding Normandy Four summit as soon as possible

11:05 23.06.2020
Rescuers find body of fifth dead under rubble of building's explosion

Rescuers find body of fifth dead under rubble of building's explosion

10:45 18.06.2020
Zelensky appoints Volodin as Head of Kyiv City State Administration

Zelensky appoints Volodin as Head of Kyiv City State Administration

14:09 17.06.2020
Another 41 people in Kyiv found COVID-19, two patients die – Klitschko

Another 41 people in Kyiv found COVID-19, two patients die – Klitschko

19:55 16.06.2020
Mykhailo Dobkin to run for Kyiv mayor

Mykhailo Dobkin to run for Kyiv mayor

13:15 16.06.2020
Klitschko reports 28 new COVID-19 cases in Kyiv over day, two patients died

Klitschko reports 28 new COVID-19 cases in Kyiv over day, two patients died

12:01 08.06.2020
Klitschko reports 72 new COVID-19 cases in Kyiv, incl. six in medical workers

Klitschko reports 72 new COVID-19 cases in Kyiv, incl. six in medical workers

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky fully supports replacement of profit tax by exit capital tax – Saakashvili

Signing agreements under 'industrial visa-free travel' may not be in 2021 – Dpty PM Stefanyshyna

Ukraine planning to offer 12-year dollar eurobonds, buy back 2021, 2022 issues – source

Ukroboronprom, Antonov start developing program to revive Ukrainian aviation industry

World Bank approves $350 mln loan to support reforms for economic recovery in Ukraine

LATEST

Zelensky fully supports replacement of profit tax by exit capital tax – Saakashvili

Wizz Аir відкриває з вересня рейси зі Львова та Києва в Пардубиці, з березня 2021 року - з Одеси до Мілана, Болоньї та Рима

Wizz Аir launches flights from Lviv, Kyiv to Pardubice from Sept, from Odesa to Milan, Bologna, Rome from March 2021

IKEA starts audit of wood suppliers in Ukraine

World Bank appoints Banerji Country Director for Belarus, Moldova, and Ukraine

Signing agreements under 'industrial visa-free travel' may not be in 2021 – Dpty PM Stefanyshyna

Ukraine planning to offer 12-year dollar eurobonds, buy back 2021, 2022 issues – source

DTEK Renewables 'B-' rating placed on watch negative on tightening liquidity – S&P

Ukroboronprom, Antonov start developing program to revive Ukrainian aviation industry

World Bank approves $350 mln loan to support reforms for economic recovery in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD