Kyiv airport will fire 50% of employees to prevent bankruptcy

Kyiv International Airport named after Sikorsky has started a phased reduction of its employees, amid the crisis in the aviation industry due to the coronavirus pandemic, the airport's press service has said.

Currently, the airport division is deciding whom of the employees to dismiss and how to optimize the operation of the enterprise.

"We predict a slow recovery in demand for air travel and expect a return to the pre-quarantine level in only a few years. We cannot survive on our own without support from the state. Unfortunately, we will have to fire 50% of the staff, including highly qualified specialists of the industry," director general of Master-Avia management company Oleh Levchenko said.

The airport also stressed that the problem was also aggravated by a lack of reaction and assistance from the government, the relevant ministry and Kyiv authorities, despite the fact that the airport management had repeatedly appealed to the authorities for help.

In total, according to the enterprise, about 2,000 people work at the airport and Master-Avia. Another 8,000 employees work in related enterprises that cooperate with the airport.

Kyiv Airport is the second Ukrainian airport in terms of passenger traffic.