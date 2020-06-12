Economy

10:53 12.06.2020

Ukraine to introduce mechanism for determining ultimate beneficiaries of land plots - IMF memo

2 min read
Ukraine to introduce mechanism for determining ultimate beneficiaries of land plots - IMF memo

Ukraine in a memorandum to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has declared its intention to introduce a mechanism for determining the ultimate beneficial owner of land.

According to a document published by the IMF on Thursday, this mechanism should help prevent circumvention of legal requirements to combat money laundering and counter terrorist financing.

In addition, in order to prevent tax evasion, it is planned to create a public monitoring system in Ukraine from January 1, 2021, which will be based on information from the cadastre, registry and tax service. The plans also include uniting the Register of business entities with the Register of property rights.

The document, in the context of the adoption of the law on the turnover of agricultural land, says of intentions to explore the possibility of increasing participation and competition in the market.

Ukraine also announced the adoption by the end of June 2020 of legislation to create a Partial Credit Guarantee Fund to financially support small farmers by providing portfolio loan guarantees. It is also planned to improve the process of land re-registration and help in decentralizing land management (No. 2194), ensuring the transfer of state land to communal ownership and the removal of the control function of land use from the cadastre, as well as establishing a transparent process for electronic land auctions with the possibility of selling state and communal land (No. 2195).

Tags: #imf #ukraine #land
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:29 12.06.2020
IMF includes UAH 30/$1 average exchange rate in forecasts for Ukraine for 2020

IMF includes UAH 30/$1 average exchange rate in forecasts for Ukraine for 2020

16:15 12.06.2020
Memo with IMF envisages protection of NHSU decision making from conflict of interest – NHSU

Memo with IMF envisages protection of NHSU decision making from conflict of interest – NHSU

16:00 12.06.2020
Ukraine gets $2.1 bln of first tranche from IMF

Ukraine gets $2.1 bln of first tranche from IMF

11:29 12.06.2020
Ukraine will refrain from introducing new currency restrictions during IMF program

Ukraine will refrain from introducing new currency restrictions during IMF program

10:44 12.06.2020
Ukraine in IMF memo declares support for NBU independence, inflation targeting policy

Ukraine in IMF memo declares support for NBU independence, inflation targeting policy

10:38 12.06.2020
Ukraine committed to preserve SAPO autonomy, NABU independence by providing it with equipment for 'communication interception' – IMF memo

Ukraine committed to preserve SAPO autonomy, NABU independence by providing it with equipment for 'communication interception' – IMF memo

10:01 12.06.2020
Ukraine will ensure independence of NEURC – IMF memo

Ukraine will ensure independence of NEURC – IMF memo

09:53 12.06.2020
Constitutional Court receives MPs' motion on compliance with Constitution of bank law necessary for cooperation with IMF

Constitutional Court receives MPs' motion on compliance with Constitution of bank law necessary for cooperation with IMF

10:45 11.06.2020
Work of TCG adjourned until June 15 for technical reasons

Work of TCG adjourned until June 15 for technical reasons

10:05 11.06.2020
Ukraine records 689 new COVID-19 cases, 372 recoveries, 21 deaths in past day – Health Ministry

Ukraine records 689 new COVID-19 cases, 372 recoveries, 21 deaths in past day – Health Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

IMF includes UAH 30/$1 average exchange rate in forecasts for Ukraine for 2020

Ukraine gets $2.1 bln of first tranche from IMF

Cabinet approves updated govt action program

Ukraine in IMF memo declares support for NBU independence, inflation targeting policy

NBU cuts key policy rate from 8% to 6%

LATEST

DP World successfully closes deal to acquire TIS Container Terminal in Ukraine

Cabinet approves updated govt action program

NBU cuts key policy rate from 8% to 6%

Anex Tour operator to resume daily flight program to Turkey from July 1

Zelensky: EUR 500 mln from EU will help reduce debt burden, overcome coronavirus consequences

Ukraine gets EUR 500 mln macro-financial assistance from EU

Court dismisses govt counterclaim against 2017 court ruling on PrivatBank's commitment to service Surkis offshore companies' deposits

World Bank predicts 3.5% fall of Ukraine's GDP in 2020, growth by 3% in 2021

Inflation in Ukraine slows to 0.1% in May, to 1.7% y-o-y

Money supply in Ukraine 2.2% up in May

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD