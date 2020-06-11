Economy

12:10 11.06.2020

Anex Tour operator to resume daily flight program to Turkey from July 1

Anex Tour operator to resume daily flight program to Turkey from July 1

From July 1, Anex Tour, the tour operator, will resume daily flight program to Turkey and Azur Air Ukraine will operate flights to Bodrum and Antalya, the tour operator's press service said on Wednesday, June 10.

The company said that following a phone conversation between the foreign ministers of the two countries, Turkey will open borders for tourists from Ukraine from July 1. The Turkish party said that it will create all the necessary conditions for the safe vacation of Ukrainian citizens in the summer."

"Turkey, which tops our destinations, will welcome guests from July 1 of this year. It has become an exemplary country in the world, which implemented all the necessary safety measures for tourists and tourism in general. Therefore, we are planning to launch charter flights with Azur Air Ukraine, surely, observing all the rules of safe air travel," the company's press service said, citing General Director of Anex Tour Ukraine Ilker Adıgüzel.

