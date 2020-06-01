Economy

17:48 01.06.2020

Belavia, LOT and WizzAir will launch intl flights to 14 destinations from Kyiv airport on June 16

1 min read
Belavia (Belarus), LOT (Poland) and WizzAir (Hungary) will launch international flights to ten countries from Kyiv International Airport from June 16, 2020.

"Belavia, LOT and WizzAir airlines have announced their readiness to restore international flights from Kyiv airport from June 16. Motor Sich Airlines is ready to fly to Zaporizhia," the airport on Facebook.

According to the airport, Belavia plans to start flying to Minsk from June 16, and LOT to Warsaw.

WizzAir plans to restore flights with nine countries and open flights to Billund (Denmark), Athens (Greece), Berlin (Germany), Vilnius (Lithuania), Nuremberg (Germany), Larnaca (Cyprus), Vienna (Austria), Bremen (Germany), Riga (Latvia), Lisbon (Portugal), Hanover (Germany), Gdansk (Poland).

As reported, Ukraine from June 15 will resume international flights, while domestic may open earlier.

