12:52 14.05.2020

Naftogaz group transfers UAH 28 bln for four months to state budget

In January-April 2020, NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy and its member companies paid UAH 28 billion in taxes and fees to the state budget, the company's press service said.

According to it, revenues from the group amounted to more than 12% of total state budget revenues for the specified period.

As reported, Naftogaz Ukrainy and its affiliated companies paid UAH 121 billion in taxes and dividends to the state budget in 2018.

Naftogaz Ukrainy unites the largest oil and gas producing enterprises of the country. The Group is a monopolist in storing natural gas in underground storage facilities and transporting oil through pipelines across the country.

Tags: #naftogaz
Interfax-Ukraine
