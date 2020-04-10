Economy

18:26 10.04.2020

S&P downgrades Ukrzaliznytsia to 'CCC' on weakening liquidity; outlook negative

1 min read
S&P downgrades Ukrzaliznytsia to 'CCC' on weakening liquidity; outlook negative

S&P Global Ratings has lowered its long-term issuer credit rating on Ukrzaliznytsia to 'CCC' from 'B-', S&P has said in a press release.

"We now view Ukrzaliznytsia's liquidity as weak, because we believe that COVID-19-related challenges could limit its access to capital markets and affect its ability to generate cash flow from operations," S&P said.

At the same time, S&P understands that the company might consider revising the terms of some loans.

"The outlook is negative, reflecting uncertainties regarding potential loan restructuring and the company's ability to accumulate sufficient funds to meet upcoming maturities," S&P said.

S&P said that Ukrzaliznytsia's maturity schedule in the next 12 months amounts to $400 million and includes peak payments of $200 million on the domestic bank loan in July 2020, pressuring its liquidity position.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia #sp #rating
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:05 17.03.2020
Ukrzaliznytsia pays some $60 mln on eurobonds

Ukrzaliznytsia pays some $60 mln on eurobonds

15:08 17.03.2020
Ukrzaliznytsia suspends movement of suburban trains across state border

Ukrzaliznytsia suspends movement of suburban trains across state border

10:24 06.02.2020
Govt appoints board member Marcek acting Ukrzaliznytsia board chairman

Govt appoints board member Marcek acting Ukrzaliznytsia board chairman

17:51 05.02.2020
Deutsche Bahn will help Ukrzaliznytsia manage transportation, infrastructure from 2021 – Honcharuk

Deutsche Bahn will help Ukrzaliznytsia manage transportation, infrastructure from 2021 – Honcharuk

16:29 05.02.2020
Ukrzaliznytsia, Deutsche Bahn sign memo on possible strategic partnership

Ukrzaliznytsia, Deutsche Bahn sign memo on possible strategic partnership

16:26 29.01.2020
Govt approves dismissal of Ukrzaliznytsia head, will announce new competition – Honcharuk

Govt approves dismissal of Ukrzaliznytsia head, will announce new competition – Honcharuk

16:22 24.01.2020
Honcharuk: Road map on cooperation with Deutsche Bahn to be signed on Feb 5

Honcharuk: Road map on cooperation with Deutsche Bahn to be signed on Feb 5

11:48 13.01.2020
Ukrzaliznytsia pays around $24 mln on eurobonds

Ukrzaliznytsia pays around $24 mln on eurobonds

16:30 07.01.2020
Ukraine's rating in Passport Index down by two points

Ukraine's rating in Passport Index down by two points

12:23 23.12.2019
About half of Ukrainians consider release of Ukrainian sailors, political prisoners as main event of the year

About half of Ukrainians consider release of Ukrainian sailors, political prisoners as main event of the year

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Net purchase of foreign currency in interbank market by NBU this week totals $283.2 mln

DTEK Energy mulling suspension of operation of DTEK Pavlohradvuhillia

NBU receives documents from Yaroslavsky to agree purchase of 100% in Bank Credit Dnipro

Ukrnafta supervisory board agrees extending amicable agreement on settling issue of gas in UGS until Aug 1

Advisor to President's Office head proposes buying govt bonds from banks on repo transactions at low rate

LATEST

Net purchase of foreign currency in interbank market by NBU this week totals $283.2 mln

DTEK Energy mulling suspension of operation of DTEK Pavlohradvuhillia

NBU receives documents from Yaroslavsky to agree purchase of 100% in Bank Credit Dnipro

Ukrnafta supervisory board agrees extending amicable agreement on settling issue of gas in UGS until Aug 1

Advisor to President's Office head proposes buying govt bonds from banks on repo transactions at low rate

World Bank predicts decline in Ukraine's GDP by 3.5% in 2020

NBU predicts tough macroeconomic scenario without IMF program

Ukrposhta, Chinese operator Cainiao Network launch cargo flights to Ukraine

Ukraine imposes 65% duty on coal imported to Ukraine from Russia with some exceptions from April 15

New proposal on green energy submitted to Ukrainian govt – Energy Community

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD