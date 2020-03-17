Rada appoints Ihor Petrashko Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Ihor Petrashko Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine.

According to a correspondent of the Interfax-Ukraine agency, 243 MPs voted for the corresponding decision (draft resolution No. 3226 of March 16), which was introduced to the parliament by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, at an extraordinary parliamentary meeting on Tuesday.

According to open sources, Ihor Rostyslavovych Petrashko graduated from the Lviv Polytechnic National University and has a bachelor's degree in business administration. In 2001, he received an MBA certificate of the Vanderbilt University Business School (the United States).