Economy

12:54 27.02.2020

Ukraine introduces anti-dumping duties on aerocrete blocks import from Belarus

1 min read

 The Interdepartmental Commission on International Trade (ICIT) has decided to introduce anti-dumping duties on the import into Ukraine of aerated concrete blocks originating from Belarus.

"The final anti-dumping measures are applied for a period of five years by introducing the charging of the final anti-dumping duty at a rate of 34.19%," the commission said in the Uriadovy Kurier newspaper on February 25, 2020, which the agency received yesterday.

The decision concerns building blocks from porous structural and heat-insulating concrete according to tariff heading 6810 11 originating from Belarus.

The final anti-dumping duty is charged as a percentage of the customs value of goods.

The Commission's decision shall enter into force in 30 days from the date of its publication.

According to the State Statistics Service, in 2019, imports of building blocks for the specified tariff heading from Belarus amounted to 338,400 tonnes for $13.9 million, while exports to the country amounted to 858 tonnes for $273,000.

In general, Ukraine imported of such goods for $14.6 million and exported for $2.3 million in 2019.

Tags: #belarus #anti_dumping
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:20 01.02.2020
Minsk ready to support U.S. participation in settlement in Ukraine

Minsk ready to support U.S. participation in settlement in Ukraine

13:00 04.01.2020
Suspension of oil shipments from Russia to Belarus won't cause serious problems for Ukraine – Gerus

Suspension of oil shipments from Russia to Belarus won't cause serious problems for Ukraine – Gerus

17:11 03.01.2020
Belarus to honor all obligations on exports of oil products – Belneftekhim

Belarus to honor all obligations on exports of oil products – Belneftekhim

15:21 03.01.2020
Belarus suspends export of petroleum products from Jan 1

Belarus suspends export of petroleum products from Jan 1

13:39 03.01.2020
Economy ministry developing action plan if suspension of Russian oil shipments to Belarus effects situation in Ukraine

Economy ministry developing action plan if suspension of Russian oil shipments to Belarus effects situation in Ukraine

09:54 03.01.2020
Belneftekhim confirms suspension of crude shipments from Russia to Belarusian refineries from Jan 1

Belneftekhim confirms suspension of crude shipments from Russia to Belarusian refineries from Jan 1

14:01 14.12.2019
Ukraine, Belarus expand trade, economic cooperation – Cabinet

Ukraine, Belarus expand trade, economic cooperation – Cabinet

10:28 15.11.2019
Belarus set to close border along Chernobyl zone's perimeter

Belarus set to close border along Chernobyl zone's perimeter

12:03 17.10.2019
Minsk not discussing political integration with Moscow – Belarusian FM

Minsk not discussing political integration with Moscow – Belarusian FM

12:05 05.10.2019
Ukraine, Belarus sign documents on regional cooperation, interaction in science and education

Ukraine, Belarus sign documents on regional cooperation, interaction in science and education

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrspyrt sees 62% rise in spirit sales, UAH 2.6 mln of net profit in Jan

Ukraine is defendant in 21 cases for UAH 250 bln in foreign jurisdictions under foreign investors' claims

Industrial production in Ukraine 5.1% down in Jan 2020

Dolphin hydrocarbon site will be put up for PSA tender in two lots – Geology Service

Economy Ministry estimates grain harvest in Ukraine in 2020 at 65-70 mln tonnes

LATEST

Kyivstar jointly with Ministry of Digital Transformation launches Smartphone for Parents course on Diia platform

Ukrspyrt sees 62% rise in spirit sales, UAH 2.6 mln of net profit in Jan

Ukraine is defendant in 21 cases for UAH 250 bln in foreign jurisdictions under foreign investors' claims

Industrial production in Ukraine 5.1% down in Jan 2020

«Vlast Deneg» Magazine Named the 25 Most Successful Ukrainian Brands

Dolphin hydrocarbon site will be put up for PSA tender in two lots – Geology Service

Three new PSA tenders for hydrocarbon development could be launched in March – Opimakh

Economy Ministry estimates grain harvest in Ukraine in 2020 at 65-70 mln tonnes

Ukrainian PM expects customs budget revenue target not to be met in Feb over hryvnia exchange rate

MHP pays UAH 11.7 bln of taxes in 2017-2019, UAH 2.5 bln of govt support paid from state budget to company

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD