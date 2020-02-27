Ukraine introduces anti-dumping duties on aerocrete blocks import from Belarus

The Interdepartmental Commission on International Trade (ICIT) has decided to introduce anti-dumping duties on the import into Ukraine of aerated concrete blocks originating from Belarus.

"The final anti-dumping measures are applied for a period of five years by introducing the charging of the final anti-dumping duty at a rate of 34.19%," the commission said in the Uriadovy Kurier newspaper on February 25, 2020, which the agency received yesterday.

The decision concerns building blocks from porous structural and heat-insulating concrete according to tariff heading 6810 11 originating from Belarus.

The final anti-dumping duty is charged as a percentage of the customs value of goods.

The Commission's decision shall enter into force in 30 days from the date of its publication.

According to the State Statistics Service, in 2019, imports of building blocks for the specified tariff heading from Belarus amounted to 338,400 tonnes for $13.9 million, while exports to the country amounted to 858 tonnes for $273,000.

In general, Ukraine imported of such goods for $14.6 million and exported for $2.3 million in 2019.