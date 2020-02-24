Economy

16:06 24.02.2020

Economy Ministry estimates grain harvest in Ukraine in 2020 at 65-70 mln tonnes

The Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture predicts the harvest of grain crops in Ukraine in 2020 at the level of 65-70 million tonnes against 75 million tonnes in 2019.

"The weather is favorable for grains: a balanced crop forecast in the range of 65-70 million tonnes in 2020," Taras Vysotsky, the Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture, said on his Facebook page.

As reported, production of grain and leguminous crops in Ukraine in 2019, according to the Ministry of Economy, amounted to about 75 million tonnes compared to 70.1 million tonnes in 2018.

