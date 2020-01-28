Economy

18:12 28.01.2020

Ukraine counts on receiving EUR 500 mln of second tranche of EU macrofinancial aid in Q1 2020

2 min read
Ukraine counts on receiving EUR 500 mln of second tranche of EU macrofinancial aid in Q1 2020

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk counts on receiving EUR 500 mln of the second tranche of EU macrofinancial assistance in the first quarter of 2020.

"This second tranche can be received in the first quarter of this year, in the near future, in the coming weeks or months," Honcharuk said at a joint briefing with Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis on Tuesday in Brussels.

The prime minister said that the European Union confirmed that Ukraine has met all the conditions for receiving the second tranche of macrofinancial assistance in the amount of EUR 500 million.

In turn, according to Dombrovskis, the assessment of the European Commission consists in the fact that all the conditions that were associated with the provision of the second tranche of the current program of macrofinancial assistance have been met.

The European Commission has already begun an internal procedure in order to prepare the provision of the funds, he said.

At the same time, the executive vice president said that the provision of this tranche is also linked to the program of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). However, as the Ukrainian prime minister assured him, there is progress in this direction.

"This [the provision of the tranche] will be possible in the first quarter of this year," the EU representative said.

Asked by Interfax-Ukraine about a possible new macro-financial assistance program for Ukraine, Dombrovskis said that with regard to the new program, it is premature to start discussing what the next steps and the next macro-financial assistance program may be. He said that he thinks that the first step, which needs to be done, is to complete the existing program, get the second tranche, and only then discuss what the next steps will be.

Tags: #macrofinancial_assistance #eu #honcharuk
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:49 28.01.2020
EU knows about sensibility of land reform, backs gradual implementation approach – Dombrovskis

EU knows about sensibility of land reform, backs gradual implementation approach – Dombrovskis

18:45 28.01.2020
EU to provide EUR 26 mln to Ukraine to support agriculture, small farms – agreement signed in Brussels

EU to provide EUR 26 mln to Ukraine to support agriculture, small farms – agreement signed in Brussels

18:32 28.01.2020
Ukraine advocates updating of trade section of Ukraine-EU Association Agreement – PM

Ukraine advocates updating of trade section of Ukraine-EU Association Agreement – PM

17:15 28.01.2020
EU Council officially publishes decision to expand sanctions list for elections in Crimea

EU Council officially publishes decision to expand sanctions list for elections in Crimea

13:30 28.01.2020
EU adds seven more people on sanction list including so-called 'governors and election commission members' involved in illegal elections in Crimea

EU adds seven more people on sanction list including so-called 'governors and election commission members' involved in illegal elections in Crimea

16:53 25.01.2020
Hungary has never denied Ukraine's European prospects

Hungary has never denied Ukraine's European prospects

18:16 24.01.2020
Govt to finalize decisions on reorganization of some ministries in coming two weeks – PM

Govt to finalize decisions on reorganization of some ministries in coming two weeks – PM

16:22 24.01.2020
Honcharuk: Road map on cooperation with Deutsche Bahn to be signed on Feb 5

Honcharuk: Road map on cooperation with Deutsche Bahn to be signed on Feb 5

14:06 24.01.2020
Ukrainian govt plans to attract EUR 26 mln of EU assistance to improve management of agricultural resources, conducting land reform

Ukrainian govt plans to attract EUR 26 mln of EU assistance to improve management of agricultural resources, conducting land reform

13:44 23.01.2020
EU temporarily suspends imports of poultry from Ukraine, without bearing in mind previous agreements – regulator

EU temporarily suspends imports of poultry from Ukraine, without bearing in mind previous agreements – regulator

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Price of gas for households, heat suppliers in Jan to be UAH 4.65 per cubic meter without VAT, transport costs – Naftogaz

Ukraine's state debt down from 60.9% to 50% of GDP in 2019 – Finance ministry

Ukraine completes issuance of new 10-year eurobonds – Finance ministry

Deficit of Ukraine's state budget for 2019 comes to UAH 78 bln – State treasury

We will introduce international arbitrage institution on a par with justice reform – Mylovanov

LATEST

Price of gas for households, heat suppliers in Jan to be UAH 4.65 per cubic meter without VAT, transport costs – Naftogaz

Govt amends formula of setting prices of gas for households, heat suppliers pegging it to Dutch TTF hub quotes

Ukraine's state debt down from 60.9% to 50% of GDP in 2019 – Finance ministry

Ukraine completes issuance of new 10-year eurobonds – Finance ministry

Deficit of Ukraine's state budget for 2019 comes to UAH 78 bln – State treasury

Fitch assigns VF Ukraine first-time 'B' IDR, outlook positive

SCM Holdings Limited acquires Les Cedres villa from Campari Group in French Riviera

We will introduce international arbitrage institution on a par with justice reform – Mylovanov

'Investment Nanny' will work on basis of UkraineInvest – Mylovanov

'Nanny' for investors is agreement with govt on specific investment conditions – Mylovanov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD