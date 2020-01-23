Ukrainian infrastructure minister ready to be personal 'investment nanny' for investors in infrastructure

The Infrastructure Ministry of Ukraine has offered a wide investment menu for investors in various subsectors: from seaports and river transport to stations, airports and road construction, and the minister is ready to become a personal manager of large investors.

"I'm ready to be your personal (investment) nanny if you invest in infrastructure," Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Krykliy said at the Ukraine House Davos on Thursday organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation, WNISEF and Horizon Capital.

He announced the first concessionaire selected in the competition for the Kherson seaport and said that another winner in another competition will be announced next week.

Among other projects, the minister named concessions for 10 railway stations and four airports.

According to him, the Road Fund with a volume of UAH 66 billion was created for the first time in 2020, to which it is planned to add another $1 billion under government guarantees, which opens up great opportunities in road construction.

Krykliy said that Ukraine, thanks to its advantageous position, is ready to participate in the East-West and North-South international transport projects and attract investors to their implementation.