Economy

15:44 21.01.2020

Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta, Ukragzvydobuvannia urge for introduction of 8.46% duty on Russian diesel fuel, LPG

1 min read
Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta, Ukragzvydobuvannia urge for introduction of 8.46% duty on Russian diesel fuel, LPG

PJSC Ukrnafta, JSC Ukrtatnafta and JSC Ukragzvydobuvannia have sent a joint statement to the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine in relation to the anticompetitive actions during supplies of Russian diesel fuel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and called for the introduction of duties on them in the amount of 8.46%, the press service of Ukrtatnafta has reported.

"Ukrainian manufacturers insist on compensation measures in the form of duties on subsidized imports at the rate of 8.46%," they said in the statement.

Tags: #diesel_fuel #lpg #ukragzvydobuvannia #ukrtatnafta #duty #russia #ukrnafta
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:15 18.01.2020
Ukraine's draft national security strategy envisages measures to reduce possible escalation of conflict with Russia

Ukraine's draft national security strategy envisages measures to reduce possible escalation of conflict with Russia

17:35 17.01.2020
Denisova calls for international institutions' response to violation of Ukrainian political prisoners' rights in Russia

Denisova calls for international institutions' response to violation of Ukrainian political prisoners' rights in Russia

17:03 15.01.2020
Russian govt steps down – Medvedev

Russian govt steps down – Medvedev

10:15 15.01.2020
Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid 10 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid 10 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

12:20 14.01.2020
Russia's military intelligence unit attempts to hack Kvartal 95's website – NYT

Russia's military intelligence unit attempts to hack Kvartal 95's website – NYT

16:08 10.01.2020
Social Policy Ministry registers 878 human trafficking victims since 2012, major exploiter is Russia

Social Policy Ministry registers 878 human trafficking victims since 2012, major exploiter is Russia

11:56 10.01.2020
Iran may ask Russia, Ukraine, France, Canada for assistance in deciphering contents of 'black boxes'

Iran may ask Russia, Ukraine, France, Canada for assistance in deciphering contents of 'black boxes'

12:26 09.01.2020
Ukraine's gas TSO chief hopes Ukraine, Russia to return to cooperation in sphere of storing gas in Ukrainian UGS facilities

Ukraine's gas TSO chief hopes Ukraine, Russia to return to cooperation in sphere of storing gas in Ukrainian UGS facilities

16:13 03.01.2020
PIB managed by Russia's VEB to hand over banking license – agenda of shareholders' meeting

PIB managed by Russia's VEB to hand over banking license – agenda of shareholders' meeting

15:21 03.01.2020
Belarus suspends export of petroleum products from Jan 1

Belarus suspends export of petroleum products from Jan 1

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Court rules to recover property of Kolomoisky's company worth more than UAH 100 mln in favor of NBU

Court lifts injunctions on Gazprom assets in UK, Luxembourg, Netherlands frozen under Naftogaz litigation

Ukrposhta posts UAH 600 mln net profit, raises net income by 20.6% in 2019

NBU to design strategy for participating in govt bond auctions in secondary market by late 2020 – strategy

Ukrainian govt's policy helps bolster Ukraine's economy – IMF representative office

LATEST

Court rules to recover property of Kolomoisky's company worth more than UAH 100 mln in favor of NBU

Court lifts injunctions on Gazprom assets in UK, Luxembourg, Netherlands frozen under Naftogaz litigation

Zelensky confident that medium-sized business supports authorities' decisions leading to transparency

Ukrposhta posts UAH 600 mln net profit, raises net income by 20.6% in 2019

DTEK to hold roundtable in Davos devoted to Ukraine's opportunities of contributing in Green Deal

Zelensky sees prospect for U.S. investment in Ukraine's oil, gas production, real estate

Share of shadow economy in Ukraine should fall to no more 20% of GDP by 2025 – strategy

NBU to design strategy for participating in govt bond auctions in secondary market by late 2020 – strategy

SkyUp suspends flights to UAE from Feb due to closure of airspace over Iran, Iraq

Ukrainian govt's policy helps bolster Ukraine's economy – IMF representative office

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD