Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta, Ukragzvydobuvannia urge for introduction of 8.46% duty on Russian diesel fuel, LPG

PJSC Ukrnafta, JSC Ukrtatnafta and JSC Ukragzvydobuvannia have sent a joint statement to the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine in relation to the anticompetitive actions during supplies of Russian diesel fuel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and called for the introduction of duties on them in the amount of 8.46%, the press service of Ukrtatnafta has reported.

"Ukrainian manufacturers insist on compensation measures in the form of duties on subsidized imports at the rate of 8.46%," they said in the statement.