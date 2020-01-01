Ukraine's gas transmission system operator signs interconnection agreements with Gazprom, Slovakia's EUSTREAM

The newly-established company operating the Ukrainian gas transport system, the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU), has signed an interconnection agreement based on European rules with the Slovak operator EUSTREAM to operate at the at Budince and Uzhgorod-Velke Kapusany points, which took effect on January 1, 2020, the Ukrainian operator's press service has said.

On December 30, GTSOU concluded an interconnection agreement with Russia's Gazprom.

Hence, the new Ukrainian gas transport operator has signed agreements with all interconnection operators from Poland, Hungary, Romania, Moldova, Slovakia and Russia. The parties have provided all the necessary technical and legal grounds for the start of GTSOU's operations and for uninterrupted gas transport via the Ukrainian gas transport system from Russia to European countries starting January 1, 2020.