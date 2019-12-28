Real wages in Ukraine 10.8% up in Nov 2019 – statistics

Real wages in Ukraine on November 2019 increased by 10.8% compared with November 2018, while compared with October 2019 they decreased by 0.5%, the State Statistics Service has said.

According to the agency, the average nominal wage of full time employees in November 2019 compared with September 2019 decreased by 0.4%, in annual terms (from November 2018) it also rose by 16.6%, amounting to UAH 10,679, which is 2.6 times more than the minimum wage (UAH 4,173).

The service says that in October 2019 it amounted to UAH 10,727, in September UAH 10,687, and in August some UAH 10,573.

According to the statistics agency, the largest increase in the average wage of full time employees in November 2019 compared with November 2018 was observed in Luhansk (by 20%), Dnipropetrovsk (by 19.9%), Kyiv (by 19.7%), Donetsk (by 18%), Mykolaiv (by 17.7%), Ternopil (by 17.5%), Kirovohrad (by 17.5%), Odesa (by 17.3%) regions and in Kyiv city (by 14.9%).

The highest level of wages in November was recorded in Kyiv at UAH 15,974, the lowest in Kherson region at UAH 8,267.

At the same time, average wages in Donetsk region amounted to UAH 11,769, Luhansk region some UAH 8,867 (except for the temporarily occupied territories).