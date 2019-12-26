President signs bill liquidating schemes in property appraisal into law

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday signed a law on liquidation of schemes in the sphere of property appraisal (bill No. 2047-d).

The respective information is posted on the parliament's website.

As reported, on December 6, Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada passed at second reading bill No. 2047-d introducing a simplified method for appraising real estate, involving automatic appraisal from January 1, 2020. In case of disagreement with the value estimate, which the module will automatically determine, citizens will be able to get it from the appraiser and appraise their property in a general way with registering the report in the unified database, as the current procedure provides, the authors of the document said.

At the same time, notaries should receive the right of free access to the database to verify the data on real estate appraisal.