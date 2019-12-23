Fall of industrial production in Ukraine speeds up to 7.5% in Nov – statistics

Industrial production in Ukraine in November 2019 decreased by 7.5% compared to November 2018 after a decrease of 5% in October and 1.1% in September, the State Statistics Service has reported.

The agency clarified that with the adjustment to the effect of calendar days, industrial production in November 2019 compared to November 2018 also decreased by 6.9%.

According to statistics, the decline was recorded in all sectors: processing by 6.4%, mining by 7.9%, supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning by 12%.

The State Statistics Service said that compared to the previous month, industrial production in November fell by 4.6%, but taking into account the seasonal factor it was down by 1.9%.

In general, in the 11 months of 2019, the volume of industrial production in Ukraine decreased by 1.2% compared to the same period last year, the decline has been recorded continuously since June.

As reported, industrial production in Ukraine in 2018 increased by 1.1% compared to 2017.