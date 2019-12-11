Economy

12:59 11.12.2019

Zelensky signs national budget 2020 bill into law

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a bill on the national budget for 2020 backed by the Verkhovna Rada on November 14, 2019.

According to a posting on the website of the parliament, bill No. 2000 was returned with the signature of the state of state on December 11.

As reported, the draft national budget of Ukraine for 2020, prepared by the government for second reading, envisages the allocation of UAH 1.2 billion on the creation of the Bureau of Financial Investigations. Some UAH 1.84 billion will be spent on development and implementation of state investment projects, of which UAH 772.5 million will be allocated for healthcare, UAH 390 million – for transport infrastructure, UAH 190 million – for environmental protection, and UAH 180 million – for education.

The draft budget also envisages the allocation of UAH 52.76 million for the Government Debt Management Agency.

Receipts of the national budget in 2020 are planned at UAH 1.093 trillion, including UAH 974.7 billion of receipts of the general fund of the national budget and UAH 119 billion of receipts of the special fund.

National budget expenditures in 2020 will amount to UAH 1.18 trillion, including UAH 1.052 billion for the general fund.

The budget deficit limit was set at UAH 94.3 billion, or 2.09% of GDP.

Tags: #budget #zelensky
